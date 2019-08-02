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Congress Requests ANTIFA Labeled Domestic Terrorist Group; FBI Labels Conspiracy Theorists Instead - War Room Full Show
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23 views • August 02, 2019
Owen Shroyer gives final analysis of the Democrat clown show debates and explains why Tulsi Gabbard is being sabotaged by the Democrat Party and media and she won't fight it. Other breaking news on the Jeffrey Epstein front as the deep state is in trouble with James Comey and John Brennan. Guests include Joey Gibson, Jesse Lee Peterson and others.
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