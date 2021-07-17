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INSTITUTIONAL DECEIT - The CIA mind control program called MK Ultra
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137 views • July 17, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/cia-mind-control-monarch-mk-ultra/
Guest: Juliette Engel, MD - Dr. Juliette Engel tells her own story of her life as a girl-child born into a family of intelligence operatives. Sold by her father into the CIA’s secret Monarch MK Ultra program.
Guest: Elizabeth Your - Liz is a sought after speaker and expert on human trafficking and child protection issues. She has appeared on numerous television and radio shows as a child protection expert and commentator on a range of issues, including child protection, child exploitation, human trafficking, global pedophile networks and other related issues.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Guest: Juliette Engel, MD - Dr. Juliette Engel tells her own story of her life as a girl-child born into a family of intelligence operatives. Sold by her father into the CIA’s secret Monarch MK Ultra program.
Guest: Elizabeth Your - Liz is a sought after speaker and expert on human trafficking and child protection issues. She has appeared on numerous television and radio shows as a child protection expert and commentator on a range of issues, including child protection, child exploitation, human trafficking, global pedophile networks and other related issues.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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