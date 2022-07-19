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EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp:
Landslide of Hunter Biden Findings Released as Republicans Ready Investigations for 2024
A flurry of new findings around Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, allege that the President’s son has a long history of criminal activity; and some of the crimes could implicate President Biden.
This includes new and existing evidence against Hunter on foreign pay-to-play deals, potential illegal activities with prostitutes, and other alleged crimes. And while evidence continues to emerge, Republicans are expected to make Hunter Biden’s activities a key focus leading up to the 2024 presidential elections.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these issues and others, and answer questions from the audience.
Watch the full live Q&A: https://ept.ms/HunterBidenFilesYT