Dr. Francis Boyle issues URGENT WARNING about WHO pandemic treaty designed to enslave & exterminate humanity

- Dr. Francis Boyle warns of DoD-run bioweapons labs creating more pathogens

- New information that extends the conclusions in his recent book, "Resisting Medical Tyranny"

- A warning of "Nuremberg-level crimes against civilians"

- Why the DoD continues to run illegal bioweapons programs in Ukraine

- How governments of the world unleash bioweapons on their own civilian populations

- The WHO's desire to be the global dictator, ruling over all humanity

- How the treaty was specifically written to nullify national sovereignty

- How health "emergencies" can be created to enslave humanity

- The truth about Monkey Pox, which was a lab-created biological weapon

- Why Dr. Boyle was banned by the mainstream media and has been censored for two decades





