Catherine Austin Fitts: Missing $21 Trillion, Corruption, Breakaway Civilization and Control Grid
What is happening
What is happening
585 views • 4 weeks ago

Mar 27, 2025

Paul Buitink talks to former government official and founder of Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts about the US black budget, the missing $21 trillion, the breakaway civilization and whether Musk's DOGE will shed light on all of this. She doesn't think so. Musk doesn't even look into FASAB-F56.


The current administration will try to finish implementing the control grid. Trump does what bankers tell him to do. Stable coins rolled out by the banks will be worse than CBDC Catherine says, it will be like the mafia. She believes you need to reject both, engage in spiritual warfare, stand your ground and buy gold and silver.


More info about Solari Report here:

https://home.solari.com/


More info about Holland Gold here:

https://www.hollandgold.nl/en/


Follow Paul Buitink on X at @paulbuitink


Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

2:20 What is the black budget

6:13 Funding a separate breakaway civilization

9:45 DOGE and the black budget

18:28 Is Trump leading America the right way?

20:52 Trump and Musk implementing the control grid

30:25 Trump useful idiot or master?

36:08 The role of technology

38:20 Project 2025

42:50 We need a new culture

47:08 The importance of joyful and productive thoughts, lessons by Mo Gawdat

48:14 CBDC versus stable coins

52:42 Spiritual warfare and gold

Keywords
trumpcorruptionconstitution911patriot actbankerscontrol gridsecretdodblack budgetcatherine austin fittsbreakaway civilizationmissing moneycbdcdogepaul buitinkdollars 21 trillioncorporate contractors
