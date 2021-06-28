Joe Biden x Vladimir Putin REMIX - The Remix Bros.

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Joe.I.Am (aka Joe Biden) is back with another sick mumble rap, and making his Remix Bros rapping debut O.D.P aka Ol' Dirty Putin aka Vladimir Putin! And you know yo boi Lil KC is there holding down the fort with his get ups and wooooos! This was their first and last meeting in Geneva Switzerland, where the summit was being held so everyone could be chill. They cover a wide range of topics, such as cornpop, hairy legs, c'mon man and more!
THE REMIX BROS MERCH STORE:
http://wtfbrahh.redbubble.com/
All WTFBRAHH merch store designs created by IG:@DeepFriedArt
https://www.etsy.com/shop/DeepFriedArt
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQScXgQ5PO0
The Remix Bros