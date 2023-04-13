Create New Account
Douglas Dietrich and Peter Moon on The Roswell Deception
Cuitlahuacrivasg
Published Yesterday |

Douglas Dietrich and Peter Moon discuss how the Roswell incident was an invented psy-op by Michael Aquino of Temple of Seth, to cover the facts that Japan won the Second World War.

Japan had attacked the USA because Franklin Delano Roosevelt was ready to invade Europe, the UK and Asia and Japan. How Japan attacked the USA with dirigibles over California, in what is known as The Battle of Los Angeles.

They also discuss how the USA killed many of its troops with the use of a vaccine for yellow fever.

At the end, they discuss Nazis going underground, underground civilizations and other UFO technologies.

