Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Mr Spock and the Exaltation of Logic

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VA #93 Creator's Perspective on Mr. Spock and the Exaltation of Logic
Description:
Was the Star Trek character of a heroic Vulcan extraterrestrial, called Mr. Spock, divinely inspired? Is there an actual extraterrestrial culture like the Vulcans in our galaxy? Is Vulcan-like control of emotion virtuous or a short-coming? Is goodness logical? When can living through passion and emotion become harmful? Is it not logic but love that is the highest pursuit and attainment? Creator explains beautifully, the divine perspective of disciplining the mind to achieve the necessary balance for a happy, successful life, and how you can call on the divine realm to help you do it. Join us!
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