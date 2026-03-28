Fairness In Women's Sports

The IOC finally made it clear that only women can compete in women’s Olympic sports.

What’s incredible isn’t that they finally came to their senses; it’s how the media covered it.

Leftist media are trying to frame this as an act of bigotry.

The IOC didn’t discover biology; they surrendered to it.

It’s less of a policy shift and more of a confession.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (27 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6391909221112