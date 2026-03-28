Fairness In Women's Sports

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The IOC finally made it clear that only women can compete in women’s Olympic sports.
What’s incredible isn’t that they finally came to their senses; it’s how the media covered it.
Leftist media are trying to frame this as an act of bigotry.
The IOC didn’t discover biology; they surrendered to it.
It’s less of a policy shift and more of a confession.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (27 March 2026)