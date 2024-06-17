BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CBC Ignores Stanley Cup Finals
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
55 views • 10 months ago

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is not covering Stanley Cup finals games even though there is a Canadian team in the Stanley Cup finals for the first time in almost 20 years. the Edmonton Oilers are playing in the final and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation will not play the games so that they can lower the morale of the nation and destroy what little is left of Canadian culture. This is a country at war with its own citizens but the average Canadian is too stupid to understand that.


#Calgary #Edmonton #Alberta #Stampede #stanleycup #propaganda #trudeau #communism

