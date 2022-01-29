© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LITTLE NWO PSYCHO CUNT TRUDEAU RUNS FROM 1.4MILLION TRUCKER CONVOY (MIRRORED)
Follow
10
Share
Report
1867 views • January 29, 2022
LITTLE NWO PSYCHO CUNT TRUDEAU RUNS FROM 1.4MILLION TRUCKER CONVOY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g4G2KHCDQJgI/
These truckers are legends. God bless them, and give them the endurance to make life miserable for Trudeau for weeks to come. Watching this makes me proud to be Canadian again. God speed truckers. Truck Frudeau. These coward tyrants make me sick. Much respect for all the Canadian truckers, and other freedom fighters. Much respect for Hugo for constantly updating by creating all this content. Stay strong everyone, and much love.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F1sYMS9ZQk
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g4G2KHCDQJgI/
These truckers are legends. God bless them, and give them the endurance to make life miserable for Trudeau for weeks to come. Watching this makes me proud to be Canadian again. God speed truckers. Truck Frudeau. These coward tyrants make me sick. Much respect for all the Canadian truckers, and other freedom fighters. Much respect for Hugo for constantly updating by creating all this content. Stay strong everyone, and much love.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F1sYMS9ZQk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.