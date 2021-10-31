X22 Report - This Is The Tip Of The Iceberg, The Call For Election Decertification Is Getting Louder

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This Is The Tip Of The Iceberg, The Call For Election Decertification Is Getting Louder
The patriots are in control, the CDC put out a paper that says the vaccines are better than natural immunity, this was not peer reviewed and it is now debunked. The [DS] is now panicking, the call to decertify the election is growing. Fraud is being produced, prosecutions are coming down the pike and this is only the tip of the iceberg. The [DS] is continuing to silence voices. This is panic, they are afraid of those who speak the truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.