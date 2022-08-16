Whosoever heareth the sound of the trumpet, and taketh not warning, his blood is upon his own head.

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https://youtu.be/K4Wrb2Dya0Y
Quotation from original video description.... "I HAVE Delivered the Warning for 20 years.. The Time of the Female Rival Is COME...."
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/