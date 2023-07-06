Create New Account
Crash Compilation - Vaxxidents are 'Medical Emergencies' to cover up vaccine related accidents
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Jim Crenshaw


July 6, 2023


U.S. Traffic deaths are at a record high starting in 2021. Odd that the this started occurring once millions of people were given a fake vaccine that turned out to be a bio weapon.

Source: Pirate Pete: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cE3zhM5AHzjF/

usvaccineunited statesbioweaponaccidentsrecord highcrashesvaxxidentsjim crenshawmedical emergenciestraffic deathspirate pete

