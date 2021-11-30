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KEEPING YOURSELF IN THE LOVE OF GOD
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10 views • November 30, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Jude 1:17-25. Jude has had much to say about the wicked words and behaviour of the false teachers. Now, to end his letter, he again speaks about his readers. They are his dear friends. He loves them, because they are like him. They believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, as he does. Jude has already appreciated their memory of the Old Testament stories (verse 5). Now he commands them to remember how the apostles, too, warned them about wicked men (Acts 20:29; 1 Timothy 4:1; 2 Peter 3:3). Jesus also had warned about people like that (Matthew 7:15; 24:11).
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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