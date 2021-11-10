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WE HAVE EVOLVED
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40 views • November 10, 2021
The mediocre minds follow the pack and then they make the pack belief of thoughts a truth, without even considering a viable alternative to a thought of truth, it is much simpler to follow the pack, and those who stand outside the pack become the societies misfits.
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