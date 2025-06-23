Maria Zeee & Jon Fleetwood-DARPA’s Next Planned Pandemic Revealed?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 51 |Researcher Jon Fleetwood has uncovered alarming DARPA documents showing another planned pandemic could be on the way. This, along with some of his other findings point to an aerosolized attack of sorts potentially on the horizon. Documents submitted to the White House suggest a possibility of an attack in 2025.