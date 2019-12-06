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The commandment to love one another under grace
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13 views • December 06, 2019
So some say we get saved by faith but we gotta obey the commandments. What about this. This is a short study on 1 John 4 that clarifies matters. Salvation is a beautiful thing. Jesus doesn't burden us. Pick up your Bible and check out the verses shared.
PS: Last night after posting this video on Youtube I slept and awoke late at night. I normally have my audio Bible on and John was playing and I heard the passage saying that if we keep the commandments we shall abide in His love(note this was time of law). Immediately afterwards I saw a demon with the slit snake like eyes and it said to me, "You see, its by keeping the commandments!" The image was really horrible but then the Lord Jesus used this to confirm to me that the works salvation is really the doctrine of demons.
PS: Last night after posting this video on Youtube I slept and awoke late at night. I normally have my audio Bible on and John was playing and I heard the passage saying that if we keep the commandments we shall abide in His love(note this was time of law). Immediately afterwards I saw a demon with the slit snake like eyes and it said to me, "You see, its by keeping the commandments!" The image was really horrible but then the Lord Jesus used this to confirm to me that the works salvation is really the doctrine of demons.
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