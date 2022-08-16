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California Politicians Destroying Lives
DO NOT TALK
DO NOT TALK
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4 views • August 16, 2022

Greg Burt

Director of Capitol Engagement
California Family Council (CFC)

[email protected]
www.californiafamily.org
(949) 244-2080


Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Garland

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3599038-marjorie-taylor-greene-filed-articles-of-impeachment-against-garland/


MTG STUNS, files articles of impeachment against AG Merrick Garland

https://rumble.com/v1fsdvj-mtg-stuns-files-articles-of-impeachment-against-ag-merrick-garland.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2


Special Report: Could Governor Gavin Newsom legalize prostitution in California?

https://www.kusi.com/special-report-could-governor-gavin-newsom-legalize-prostitution-in-california/

Vanessa Russell- Founder, Love Never Fails

God created government

Romans 13:1-7 NKJV

Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. [2] Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves. [3] For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same. [4] For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid; for he does not bear the sword in vain; for he is God’s minister, an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil. [5] Therefore you must be subject, not only because of wrath but also for conscience’ sake. [6] For because of this you also pay taxes, for they are God’s ministers attending continually to this very thing. [7] Render therefore to all their due: taxes to whom taxes are due, customs to whom customs, fear to whom fear, honor to whom honor.

Oregon's law decriminalizing small amounts of heroin and other street drugs officially goes into effect

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/01/us/oregon-decriminalize-drugs-is-law-trnd/index.html


Gov. Brown Vetoes San Francisco's Safe-Injection Sites Bill

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/gov-brown-vetos-san-franciscos-safe-injection-sites-bill/207321/

Promotion:

https://loomisflooringusa.com/

Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A

https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold

Help contribute to a growing channel Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W


Links:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/

https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk

CharLee email: [email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]



Rudy Running for Congress

Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com

Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress

Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District

https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/

Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.

https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n

https://forefront-aerial.com

Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy

https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr

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churchcriminalsprostitutiondonottalkcafamilycouncil
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