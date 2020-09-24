© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dick Tracy (1990) Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0034
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • September 24, 2020
Today, we are looking at the Dick Tracy Movie that was made with Warren Beatty. This movie was made and released right when Batman 89’ was taking the world by storm. Disney at this time was hoping that this movie would launch a Franchise that could be their own Indiana Jones and better yet, probably rival Warner Bros. with their Batman Movies at the time. The question on the table for this is: Is this movie really that good? Or has it fell into the trap that most movies inspired by Batman 89’ fall into where they’re just forgotten, but discovered over time? Or is this movie really not that good?
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.