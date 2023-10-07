Support Rallies for Hamas Actions in Israel are Happening in various Arab countries - Massive March took place in the capital of Yemen

Support rallies for Hamas actions in Israel are happening in various Arab countries.
A massive march took place in the capital of Yemen, a demonstration was held in Syrian Aleppo, and a car procession with Palestinian flags was held in Baghdad.
