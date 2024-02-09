US Border Gaslighting

Everyone knows the largest border invasion in our nation's history has been happening since 2020, but not everyone is aware of the blatant lies and gaslighting going on by the current administration. Here's a reminder.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.