https://gettr.com/post/p28ve1r2a78

2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP spy balloon incident will bring to light those traitors in the U.S. to a large extent and will have a greater impact on the U.S. than Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The incident has forced many pro-CCP factions in the U.S. to change their tune, and will benefit the New Federal State of China’s mission to take down the CCP.

#CCPSpyBalloon #UStraitor #NFSC #Soros #Kissinger #GoldmanSachs #Morgan #Rockefeller





2/19/2023 文贵直播：中共间谍气球事件会在很大程度上让卖美贼曝光。 它给美国带来的影响要比日本偷袭珍珠港严重得多。气球事件让美国亲共派不得不出来表态，会帮助新中国联邦的灭共事业。

#中共间谍气球 #卖美贼 #新中国联邦 #索罗斯 #基辛格 #高盛 #摩根 #洛克菲勒



