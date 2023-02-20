https://gettr.com/post/p28ve1r2a78
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP spy balloon incident will bring to light those traitors in the U.S. to a large extent and will have a greater impact on the U.S. than Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The incident has forced many pro-CCP factions in the U.S. to change their tune, and will benefit the New Federal State of China’s mission to take down the CCP.
#CCPSpyBalloon #UStraitor #NFSC #Soros #Kissinger #GoldmanSachs #Morgan #Rockefeller
2/19/2023 文贵直播：中共间谍气球事件会在很大程度上让卖美贼曝光。 它给美国带来的影响要比日本偷袭珍珠港严重得多。气球事件让美国亲共派不得不出来表态，会帮助新中国联邦的灭共事业。
#中共间谍气球 #卖美贼 #新中国联邦 #索罗斯 #基辛格 #高盛 #摩根 #洛克菲勒
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.