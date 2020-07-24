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Apocalypse
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17 views • July 24, 2020
Apocalypse
by Stanley Jay Tucker
Feel that rage around the world
there's people standing now
Ain't gonna take no shit no more
gonna tear those barriers down
Fighting for that freedom
that they want so damn bad
Hypocrisy is here
going across this land
Don't you ever find yourself
standing alone again
Don't you ever find yourself
you'd better fight to win
Don't you ever find yourself
people are standing alone
Let me tell you this right now
there ain't no going home
Looking around the world right now
there's people everywhere
Fighting for what they believe
they don't even care
Take those bullets now
gonna hunt them people down
The government is coming now
gonna tear you down
Don't you ever wonder now
what you're gonna see yea
See the man standing there
he's gonna make you believe
Don't you tell me this right now
don't tell me no more lies
Let me tell you this right now
I'd rather lay and die
Yeah, yeah, yea
Ohhhh yeah...
Take it away!
Look into the eyes of a man
standing right there
Just got away
from the prison over there
Tells you that he needs a break
Got nowhere to go
I think he might just cut you down
and take your home yea
Don't you ever wonder now
find yourself so scared
Running along in this old world
people don't fucking care
Gotta look around this world
and tell me what you see
Don't you see the things right now
coming for you and me yea
Don't you ever find yourself
standing all alone
Let me tell you this right now
you'd better run for home
Trouble's on the way
gonna kick some fucking ass
Let me tell you this right now
I think it might last
Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea
I think it might last
Yea, yea, yea
Everybody's running around
they've got no right to see yea
Let me tell you this right now
I think it's time to leave
People everywhere right now
you know they've lost their way
Gonna do drastic things
to gain their way yea
Don't you ever find yourself
standing all alone
Let me tell you this right now
you might be at home
People everywhere right now
gonna fight for what they believe
Let me tell you this right now
it's time we finally see yea
Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea
Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea
https://StanleyJayTucker.com/revolution/
Copyright 2020 Digital Arts Records - All rights reserved
by Stanley Jay Tucker
Feel that rage around the world
there's people standing now
Ain't gonna take no shit no more
gonna tear those barriers down
Fighting for that freedom
that they want so damn bad
Hypocrisy is here
going across this land
Don't you ever find yourself
standing alone again
Don't you ever find yourself
you'd better fight to win
Don't you ever find yourself
people are standing alone
Let me tell you this right now
there ain't no going home
Looking around the world right now
there's people everywhere
Fighting for what they believe
they don't even care
Take those bullets now
gonna hunt them people down
The government is coming now
gonna tear you down
Don't you ever wonder now
what you're gonna see yea
See the man standing there
he's gonna make you believe
Don't you tell me this right now
don't tell me no more lies
Let me tell you this right now
I'd rather lay and die
Yeah, yeah, yea
Ohhhh yeah...
Take it away!
Look into the eyes of a man
standing right there
Just got away
from the prison over there
Tells you that he needs a break
Got nowhere to go
I think he might just cut you down
and take your home yea
Don't you ever wonder now
find yourself so scared
Running along in this old world
people don't fucking care
Gotta look around this world
and tell me what you see
Don't you see the things right now
coming for you and me yea
Don't you ever find yourself
standing all alone
Let me tell you this right now
you'd better run for home
Trouble's on the way
gonna kick some fucking ass
Let me tell you this right now
I think it might last
Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea
I think it might last
Yea, yea, yea
Everybody's running around
they've got no right to see yea
Let me tell you this right now
I think it's time to leave
People everywhere right now
you know they've lost their way
Gonna do drastic things
to gain their way yea
Don't you ever find yourself
standing all alone
Let me tell you this right now
you might be at home
People everywhere right now
gonna fight for what they believe
Let me tell you this right now
it's time we finally see yea
Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea
Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea
https://StanleyJayTucker.com/revolution/
Copyright 2020 Digital Arts Records - All rights reserved
Keywords
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