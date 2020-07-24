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Apocalypse
American Revolution
American Revolution
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17 views • July 24, 2020
Apocalypse
by Stanley Jay Tucker

Feel that rage around the world
there's people standing now

Ain't gonna take no shit no more
gonna tear those barriers down

Fighting for that freedom
that they want so damn bad

Hypocrisy is here
going across this land

Don't you ever find yourself
standing alone again

Don't you ever find yourself
you'd better fight to win

Don't you ever find yourself
people are standing alone

Let me tell you this right now
there ain't no going home

Looking around the world right now
there's people everywhere

Fighting for what they believe
they don't even care

Take those bullets now
gonna hunt them people down

The government is coming now
gonna tear you down

Don't you ever wonder now
what you're gonna see yea

See the man standing there
he's gonna make you believe

Don't you tell me this right now
don't tell me no more lies

Let me tell you this right now
I'd rather lay and die

Yeah, yeah, yea
Ohhhh yeah...
Take it away!

Look into the eyes of a man
standing right there

Just got away
from the prison over there

Tells you that he needs a break
Got nowhere to go

I think he might just cut you down
and take your home yea

Don't you ever wonder now
find yourself so scared

Running along in this old world
people don't fucking care

Gotta look around this world
and tell me what you see

Don't you see the things right now
coming for you and me yea

Don't you ever find yourself
standing all alone

Let me tell you this right now
you'd better run for home

Trouble's on the way
gonna kick some fucking ass

Let me tell you this right now
I think it might last

Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea
I think it might last

Yea, yea, yea

Everybody's running around
they've got no right to see yea

Let me tell you this right now
I think it's time to leave

People everywhere right now
you know they've lost their way

Gonna do drastic things
to gain their way yea

Don't you ever find yourself
standing all alone

Let me tell you this right now
you might be at home

People everywhere right now
gonna fight for what they believe

Let me tell you this right now
it's time we finally see yea

Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea

Ohhhh...yea, yea, yea



https://StanleyJayTucker.com/revolution/
Copyright 2020 Digital Arts Records - All rights reserved
Keywords
revolutionwarnwoamericanstanley jay tuckercilvil
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