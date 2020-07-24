Apocalypse

Apocalypseby Stanley Jay TuckerFeel that rage around the worldthere's people standing nowAin't gonna take no shit no moregonna tear those barriers downFighting for that freedomthat they want so damn badHypocrisy is heregoing across this landDon't you ever find yourselfstanding alone againDon't you ever find yourselfyou'd better fight to winDon't you ever find yourselfpeople are standing aloneLet me tell you this right nowthere ain't no going homeLooking around the world right nowthere's people everywhereFighting for what they believethey don't even careTake those bullets nowgonna hunt them people downThe government is coming nowgonna tear you downDon't you ever wonder nowwhat you're gonna see yeaSee the man standing therehe's gonna make you believeDon't you tell me this right nowdon't tell me no more liesLet me tell you this right nowI'd rather lay and dieYeah, yeah, yeaOhhhh yeah...Take it away!Look into the eyes of a manstanding right thereJust got awayfrom the prison over thereTells you that he needs a breakGot nowhere to goI think he might just cut you downand take your home yeaDon't you ever wonder nowfind yourself so scaredRunning along in this old worldpeople don't fucking careGotta look around this worldand tell me what you seeDon't you see the things right nowcoming for you and me yeaDon't you ever find yourselfstanding all aloneLet me tell you this right nowyou'd better run for homeTrouble's on the waygonna kick some fucking assLet me tell you this right nowI think it might lastOhhhh...yea, yea, yeaI think it might lastYea, yea, yeaEverybody's running aroundthey've got no right to see yeaLet me tell you this right nowI think it's time to leavePeople everywhere right nowyou know they've lost their wayGonna do drastic thingsto gain their way yeaDon't you ever find yourselfstanding all aloneLet me tell you this right nowyou might be at homePeople everywhere right nowgonna fight for what they believeLet me tell you this right nowit's time we finally see yeaOhhhh...yea, yea, yeaOhhhh...yea, yea, yeaCopyright 2020 Digital Arts Records - All rights reserved