🎤RAW REPORT🎤
Beautifulhorizons2
54 views
Published Yesterday


Part Two


As we continue releasing unedited segments of what I actually told the Spokane Inlander, you will see the obvious intent behind their decision to omit all the statements I actually made and insert fabricated statements inside a fabricated scenario the Spokane Inlander created.


Have faith.


God sees all.


🔗VOP NEWS

for more evidence of the Spokane Inlander's intentional slandering and libeling of the Washington State Coalition for Children.


#VOPNews 

#WFTFMinistry 

#VeteransOnPatrol

