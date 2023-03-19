Create New Account
15 Minute Cities Thread Part 6 [VIDS & LINKS]
TruthParadigm
Published 15 hours ago |


■ https://truparnet.wixsite.com/links/15minutecities

■ https://tinyurl.com/15MinuteCitiesFeed

■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv/

■ https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv


ARTICLES TO READ: :


CANCEL CULTURE COMING TO A CONCLUSION?

TAKE SOME ESG + DEIB, AND ADD CBDC AND FINISH OFF WITH 15-MINUTE CITY

https://americanpolicy.org/2023/03/08/cancel-culture-coming-to-a-conclusion/ -


Oxfordshire County Council Traffic Filters and 15 Minute Cities

https://davidicke.com/2023/03/08/oxfordshire-county-council-traffic-filters-and-15-minute-cities/ -


VIDEO CREDITS:


15-Minute Cities Could Become The Future

https://www.oann.com/video/oan-contribution/15-minute-cities-could-become-the-future/?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=15-minute-cities-could-become-the-future -


London ''mayor'' Sadiq Khan claims those who are against the WEF 15-minute cities are far-right anti-vaxxers and covid deniers. This lowlife needs to go.

https://t.me/c/1711901317/973 -


The 15-Minute City | Sustainable Development Summit 2021 - World Economic Forum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OefI7KHWByI -


#15MinuteCitiesTruth Playlists

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/cbb27cf7-924d-4d26-aa22-adc7cdd5e3bc?index=1


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
