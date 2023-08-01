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Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 1, 2023
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23 views • August 03, 2023

Quo Vadis


Aug 2, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 1, 2023


Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to holiness.


Be docile to My Call and everywhere testify that you are a Belonging of the Lord.


You have freedom, but do not allow your freedom to take you away from My Jesus.


You live in the time of the great spiritual war.


Your weapon of defence is the truth.


Do not forget: In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, the love of truth.


You are walking towards a future in which few will remain firm in the faith.


The lack of zeal for the Sacred will move many of My poor children away from the path of salvation.


Do not be discouraged.


Do not retreat.


My Lord walks beside you.


Give ye the best of yourselves and ye will be victorious.


Onward, without fear!


I will pray to My Jesus for you.


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


A similar message of Our Lady was given to Pedro Regis on April 23, 2020.


That message follows here:


Dear children, be faithful to My Son Jesus.


In Him is your true liberation and salvation.


Give your best and you will be generously rewarded.


Do not fear.


You will be persecuted because of your faith, but the Lord will be with you.


The actions of the enemies of the Church of My Jesus will lead many of My poor children to drink the bitter cup of pain.


Give me your hands and I will lead you to Jesus.


Do not forget: in your hands the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; in your hearts, love of truth.


Whatever happens, stay with Jesus.


This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.


I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Be at peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJy5WvkXQVk


Keywords
christiantruthcatholicholy rosaryvirgin maryvisionaryour ladyqueen of peacepedro regisquo vadisdo not retreatsacred scripturegreat spiritual warfew will remain firm in the faith
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