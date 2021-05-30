The World's first Christian Church - South Wales

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Joined by Dr. Stephen Pidgeon who expounds on the meaning of and history of these circular style churches and gives a powerful message about the early Christians.
Further Info :
JOSEPH of ARIMATHAEA https://jahtruth.net/joarim.htm
Celtic Druids https://jahtruth.net/celtdrd.htm
Ancient Celtic Belief in Reincarnation https://jahtruth.net/celtrein.htm
The Celts are Israelites Under Another Name https://jahtruth.net/celtisr.htm
Glastonbury - Summerland https://jahtruth.net/glaston.htm
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d283Av5RZ8g
BritainsHiddenHistory Ross