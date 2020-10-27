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France | 24 Heures Pujadas | 26 Octobre : André Bercoff déballe les incohérences de la gestion de la crise Covid-19
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5 views • October 27, 2020
Le 26 octobre, André Bercoff (Sud Radio) invité sur le plateau de 24 H Pujadas, déballe les incohérences liées à gestion de la crise du Covid-19.
Un régal. À partager en masse. Que finisse enfin cette mascarade !
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Un régal. À partager en masse. Que finisse enfin cette mascarade !
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes autres chaînes :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
#onnousprendpourdescons
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