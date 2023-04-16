POPE FRANCES IS THE FALSE PROPHET?

POPE FRANCES IS A THE WHITE POPE AND THERE'S ALSO ANOTHER JESUIT SATANIC POPE KNOWN AS THE BLACK ONE. THE SAME IS TRUE WITH THE MAFIA BEING THE BLACK HAND AND CIA BEING THE WHITE HAND. MAKE NO MISTAKE ALL OF THEM ARE SHEER EVIL. ALL OF THEM WORK FOR NONE OTHER THAN SATAN TO USHER IN THEIR OCCULT NEW WORLD ORDER. UNFORTUNATELY, MOST OF THE WORLD WILL FALL FOR THIS CON-GAME S THE WORLD GROWS EVER MORE EVIL BY THE DAY. I HOPE YOU DON'T GET SUCKERED INTO THIS SINISTER EVIL. THE WORLD IS NOW BEING COLLAPSED INTO STANS ONE WORLD ORDER. WAKEUP! SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE SO WE CAN WAKE OTHERS...