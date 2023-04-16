POPE FRANCES IS THE FALSE PROPHET?

POPE FRANCES IS A THE WHITE POPE AND THERE'S ALSO ANOTHER JESUIT SATANIC POPE KNOWN AS THE BLACK ONE. THE SAME IS TRUE WITH THE MAFIA BEING THE BLACK HAND AND CIA BEING THE WHITE HAND. MAKE NO MISTAKE ALL OF THEM ARE SHEER EVIL. ALL OF THEM WORK FOR NONE OTHER THAN SATAN TO USHER IN THEIR OCCULT NEW WORLD ORDER. UNFORTUNATELY, MOST OF THE WORLD WILL FALL FOR THIS CON-GAME S THE WORLD GROWS EVER MORE EVIL BY THE DAY. I HOPE YOU DON'T GET SUCKERED INTO THIS SINISTER EVIL. THE WORLD IS NOW BEING COLLAPSED INTO STANS ONE WORLD ORDER. WAKEUP! SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE SO WE CAN WAKE OTHERS...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.