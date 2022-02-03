Canada Truckers Want To See an End to the Vaccine Mandate and Will Not Back Down Until It Is Lifted

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01/29/2022 Truckers want to see an end to the vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers and said to put the supply chain at risk. They are prepared to stay in Ottawa for weeks or even longer. And this is for all of Canada, not just for Ontario or the truckers. It’s for everyone. They said they’re not going to back down until the mandate is lifted. A trucker says, “I got a month’s worth of food in there. If we’re not bringing the food. If we’re not bringing the products. You guys are screwed. So, you mess with the truckers. You have to deal with it”.