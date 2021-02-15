Michigan Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey caught on camera telling the truth about Jan 6th.

30 seconds of voter fraud then the jan 6th false flag

He went on to claim that, not only was it “pre-arranged”, but Mitch McConnell was “part of it”.

It was ALL staged, Mitch McConnell wanted it to be “a mess” so he could secure a Trump impeachment conviction for Pelosi and Schumer.

“He was the one that was part of the decision making on how much security they had on staff. I think he wanted to have a mess,” said Shirkey.



He then admits that the violent actors came in separately from the rest of the crowd. “They came in on separate buses, that was all, you know, you know, arranged by somebody who was funding them,” said Shirkey. “Why wasn’t there more security? It was ridiculous, it was ridiculous, it was all staged.”

When asked if DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had any influence in the situation, Shirkey said that “she’s just a puppet.”

full video to come ......