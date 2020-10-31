Healthy Societies Require Patriarchy

This extreme Anti-natal/Anti-European male experiment we are currently witnessing here in the West, which is only a few decades old, will not last forever. Perhaps another generation or two at the most. After that, the natural Patriarchal Order will return in one form or another. When that happens, the problem for our daughters and our granddaughters will be the phenomena known as "blowback." In other words, they might not face the benign character of Patriarchy which existed in the West before the Feminist Movement was launched, but something far more extreme and more restrictive, and more profoundly misogynistic type of Patriarchy than anything that has ever existed in the West before. Based upon what I see happening right now, women in the West can most likely look forward to the type of Patriarchy practiced by the Muslims. Only Time will tell.Tick tock... Tick tock...My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...