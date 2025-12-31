© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After going through Genesis chapters 3 and 4 with me there is, of course, a question that arises: how often do you call upon THE NAME of the Lord? How often do you call Him by His NAME (not Jesus; the Father)? I think too many of us, too often, resort to the “Hey, You!” syndrome. Yet, who am I to talk? I often have difficulty remembering the name of people I have known for quite a long time. I remember everything about them—except their name. You see, sometimes I don’t use their name often enough. Is that the case between you and God?
#TheNameOfGod, #HowOften, #יהוה