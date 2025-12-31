After going through Genesis chapters 3 and 4 with me there is, of course, a question that arises: how often do you call upon THE NAME of the Lord? How often do you call Him by His NAME (not Jesus; the Father)? I think too many of us, too often, resort to the “Hey, You!” syndrome. Yet, who am I to talk? I often have difficulty remembering the name of people I have known for quite a long time. I remember everything about them—except their name. You see, sometimes I don’t use their name often enough. Is that the case between you and God?



