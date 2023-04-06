Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for April 3, 2023

Quo Vadis





Apr 6, 2023





Beloved children of My Heart:





I BLESS YOU AND KEEP YOU COVERED WITH MY MATERNAL MANTLE SO THAT YOU WOULD NOT FALL PREY TO EVIL.





There have been so many calls inviting you to conversion, which have become requirements for my children at this time: requirements with which the children of My Divine Son must comply in order to call themselves children of My Son.





UNDERSTAND THE VALUE OF FAITH.





Keeping faith in God leads you to forgive from deep within you without the need to think about it.





The children of God forgive because faith assures them that God takes care of everything.





Keep in mind the curse of the fig tree, my children.





It resembles so many who claim to live the faith, to believe and who express themselves eloquently, whereas they are empty.





They live casting judgments against their fellow men and think that they know everything, until they fall on their own due to empty words that do not bear fruits of Eternal Life.





BELOVED CHILDREN, KEEP IN MIND THAT YOU DO NOT KNOW EVERYTHING.





God the Father has given each human being their gift or virtue, and in the fraternity of the children of God, everybody respects their brother or sister.





I have to tell you that no creature of God knows everything, and whoever says that they do is not telling the truth.





MY DIVINE SON EXPELLED THE MERCHANTS FROM THE TEMPLE IN JERUSALEM.





At this time there are so many merchants who distort the Word of My Divine Son with their human ego and continue distorting the Divine Word with the purpose of increasing the number of the Devil’s merchants within the Temple of my Divine Son.





They transgress divine love for the sake of agreements with the Antichrist, who promises them so much that, being deluded, they give him what he requests until they become his slaves.





Pray, My children, pray.





I bless you,





Mother Mary





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you!.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbiLHus8F4A



