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Covid Induced Mass Psychosis, Vaxx Is Safe & Effective & Why Are Deaths So Much Higher?
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50 views • January 04, 2022
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Sources used in video:
Covid induced mass-psychosis - https://www.armageddonprose.com/a-brief-exploration-of-covid-induced-mass-psychosis/
Here's a perfect example - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mask-nazi-needs-his-ass-beat/
Are you ready to get you microchip implant - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/will-used-whether-like-not-developer-covid-microchip-says-no-stopping-roll/
First case of Flurona - https://www.rt.com/news/544991-flu-covid-combination-woman/
Vaxx is safe and effective - https://www.bitchute.com/video/kD4n0pBfj07R/ 42:07-44:03
I wonder why deaths are up 40% - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/unprecedented-deaths-in-indiana-for
Follow these kids lead and do not comply - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/los-angeles-public-schools-cancelled-vaccine-mandate-30000-kids-not-complying/
We need a nationwide strike from all the workers, shut it down - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/02/sunday-talks-is-it-omicron-creating-societal-disruption-via-staffing-shortages-or-are-companies-missing-the-unvaccinated/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sunday-talks-is-it-omicron-creating-societal-disruption-via-staffing-shortages-or-are-companies-missing-the-unvaccinated
Expect this rate of inflation in the US before long - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/inflation-turkey-explodes-361-blowing-away-estimates-hyperinflation-sets
Feds are admitting they caused J6 nonsense - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-feds-finally-admit-running-secretive-doj-commandos-jan-6-trump-protests/
Maxwell guilty, now tell us who she serviced - https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maxwell-jury-resume-deliberations-after-judge-warns-omicron-risk-2021-12-29/
Maxwell brother says she won't rat out for lighter sentence - https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/ghislaine-maxwells-brother-says-she-wont-rat-out-for-lighter-sentence/news-story/278b60eb586b853a94d114175f3f4022
The Lets Go Brandon car - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/lets-go-brandon-nascar-coin
CNN gets trolled on NYE - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/cnn-new-years-eve?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202022-01-02
You can't outtrain a bad diet - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8589497/Coca-Colas-work-scientists-low-point-history-public-health.html
CDC makes some new rules - https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2021/12/cdc-says.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1477017526072602625
Song - VNV Nation - "Illusion" (Andy Huang) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evpGu3eO0pY
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Covid induced mass-psychosis - https://www.armageddonprose.com/a-brief-exploration-of-covid-induced-mass-psychosis/
Here's a perfect example - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mask-nazi-needs-his-ass-beat/
Are you ready to get you microchip implant - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/will-used-whether-like-not-developer-covid-microchip-says-no-stopping-roll/
First case of Flurona - https://www.rt.com/news/544991-flu-covid-combination-woman/
Vaxx is safe and effective - https://www.bitchute.com/video/kD4n0pBfj07R/ 42:07-44:03
I wonder why deaths are up 40% - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/unprecedented-deaths-in-indiana-for
Follow these kids lead and do not comply - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/los-angeles-public-schools-cancelled-vaccine-mandate-30000-kids-not-complying/
We need a nationwide strike from all the workers, shut it down - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/02/sunday-talks-is-it-omicron-creating-societal-disruption-via-staffing-shortages-or-are-companies-missing-the-unvaccinated/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sunday-talks-is-it-omicron-creating-societal-disruption-via-staffing-shortages-or-are-companies-missing-the-unvaccinated
Expect this rate of inflation in the US before long - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/inflation-turkey-explodes-361-blowing-away-estimates-hyperinflation-sets
Feds are admitting they caused J6 nonsense - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-feds-finally-admit-running-secretive-doj-commandos-jan-6-trump-protests/
Maxwell guilty, now tell us who she serviced - https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maxwell-jury-resume-deliberations-after-judge-warns-omicron-risk-2021-12-29/
Maxwell brother says she won't rat out for lighter sentence - https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/ghislaine-maxwells-brother-says-she-wont-rat-out-for-lighter-sentence/news-story/278b60eb586b853a94d114175f3f4022
The Lets Go Brandon car - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/lets-go-brandon-nascar-coin
CNN gets trolled on NYE - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/cnn-new-years-eve?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202022-01-02
You can't outtrain a bad diet - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8589497/Coca-Colas-work-scientists-low-point-history-public-health.html
CDC makes some new rules - https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2021/12/cdc-says.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1477017526072602625
Song - VNV Nation - "Illusion" (Andy Huang) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evpGu3eO0pY
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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