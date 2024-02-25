Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MIT PhD Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai Exposes the College Loan Scam and How To Protect Our Children
channel image
What is happening
9215 Subscribers
Shop now
77 views
Published Yesterday


4 years ago.

https://shiva4president.com/


Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai explains how students get entangled in college loans and provides a Real Solution to this problem.

Keywords
howexposesprotect our childrenmit phd dr shiva ayyaduraicollege loan scam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket