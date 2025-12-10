Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Dr. Federer | Is America Cooked? | 12.10.25

Buckle up—today we torch the myth of "secure" elections as shocking losses hit even Trump strongholds like Miami, proving stolen votes know no borders. Joe Oltmann unpacks Patrick Byrne's explosive Lindell TV confession: "We're in an insurrection," validating years of fraud warnings from mail-ins to rigged machines. Ann Vandersteel drops the hammer: Tina Peters is THE KEY, her forensic images mirroring Venezuelan generals' admissions of Smartmatic/Dominion hacks—now backed by F-18 flyovers buzzing Caracas. Is Trump unlocking her freedom, or is this Kabuki theater?

Enter historian Dr. William J. Federer, bestselling author of Socialism: History to Present and voice of American Minute, tracing tyranny from Plato's cave to America's crossroads. Does Tina's solitary hell for whistleblowing echo Rome's fall—political weaponization crushing dissent? Can Judeo-Christian roots survive cancel culture's rewrite of our founders? Federer grills the gut-wrench: With civic virtue shredded by crime waves and family implosions, is the social fabric toast, or can grassroots faith revivals stitch it back? From education's indoctrination to media's disinformation blackouts (pipe bombs, anyone?), he demands: What's the historical playbook to dodge cultural death? Hope flickers in Revolution-era grit—but only if we act.

The invasion escalates: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker unleashes 1,700 murderer-rapist illegals, dodging ICE with HB 1312 while Chicago's Mayor Johnson cheers "transformation" riots blocking Border Patrol raids. Enter convicted felon "advisors" like Mysonne Linen spewing white supremacy rants for socialist Zohran Mamdani—hatred fueling the machine. Trump's hot-mic fury blasts spineless Republicans for clock-running, as AZ AG Kris Mayes slams Pam Bondi for yanking DEA agents mid-cartel war. Somali flags wave in Boston; cities crumble. What happens when the Left regains power? Amnesty floods 30M voters, SCOTUS packing, MAGA arrests—game over.





