The Totally Spontaneous Health Worker Balcony Applause Phenomenon - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35592
Are you thanking the valiant soldiers in the war on the invisible enemy? Yes? Good. But are your thanking them in the right way? At the appropriate time? Using the state-sanctioned hashtag? No? Then you are a thoughtcriminal! Join James for this week's edition of #PropagandaWatch as we peel back the curtain on The Totally Spontaneous Health Worker Balcony Applause Phenomenon, and how the propagandists will use this programming in the long run.