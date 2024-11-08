BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Destruction of enemy equipment & manpower in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

Destruction of enemy equipment and manpower in the Kursk (Russia) region. 

According to the enemy’s statements, in the last two days the pressure of our troops on the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been increasing. 

Cynthia... the morning report from the Russian Ministry of Defense for the past week is on Friday's. It's very long today. I'm not sure if abbreviations will help to still upload the maximum characters. I'll find out, when I find a video of it posted. 

Adding: 

BREAKING: Germany passed a new resolution that seeks to punish criticism of Israel with withdrawal of citizenship. Here’s what you need to know.

You think Germany’s anti-Palestinian crackdowns are bad? Brace yourself—things just got a whole lot worse.

The escalation comes as no surprise, as Germany leads Europe in the pro-Palestinian movement. There have been over 4,140 pro-Palestine protests in one year.

Germany ranks just behind the US as the primary arms supplier to Israel’s occupation forces and politically backs Israel’s extermination wars with near-unparalleled complicity.

