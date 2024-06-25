❗️Julian Assange's Plane has Landed on the Island of Saipan - Hearing tomorrow, June 26

The plane with Julian Assange has landed on the island of Saipan.

Tomorrow, June 26, the hearing on his case will begin.

❗️In his plea deal, Julian Assange agreed to plead guilty to violating the Espionage Act by "possessing or accessing material relating to the defense of the United States," something that newspaper reporters do every day, demonstrating that journalism that is inconvenient for the US government is treated as espionage.



⚡️The deal will take place on Wednesday, where Assange will be sentenced on the same day, and then will fly to Australia.





Live Updated full Info here: https://www.theguardian.com/media/live/2024/jun/25/julian-assange-prison-release-live-updates-plea-deal-return-australia-wikileaks-leaves-uk





