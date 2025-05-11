Flying Cars are real & they’re coming from Slovakia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flying cars are real – and they’re coming from Slovakia
🇸🇰Slovakia-based developer Klein Vision has unveiled the AirCar 2, a futuristic flying car that could revolutionize how people travel.
🟠The vehicle transforms from car to aircraft in just 80 seconds;
🟠Top flight speed: 250 km/h (155 mph) with max range of 1,000 km; (621 miles)
🟠It has three engine power options: 280 brake-horsepower (bhp), 320 bhp, and 340 bhp.
🟠It’s lightweight, with a kerb weight of just 800 kg – including a full fuel tank and all standard equipment.
🟠Dimensions in car mode: 5.8 m long, 2 m wide, 1.8 m tall.