NEW SERIES Promo From Resistance Chicks! Healing For the Fractured Soul! SHARE!

NEW SERIES Tuesdays 8:00pm EST Who are you really? Oftentimes, trauma and abuse can lead to more than just hurt feelings or a broken heart, but personality splits. Our minds can fracture into pieces that only our Creator can heal, but put back together!
Join us as we embark on a 9 week journey to discover who God made us to be.
coping mechanisms, broken heart syndrome, deliverance, inner healing, counseling, self help, fractured mind, split personalities, mpd, DID, PSTD
