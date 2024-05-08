Create New Account
NEW SERIES Promo From Resistance Chicks! Healing For the Fractured Soul! SHARE!
Resistance Chicks
NEW SERIES Tuesdays 8:00pm EST Who are you really? Oftentimes, trauma and abuse can lead to more than just hurt feelings or a broken heart, but personality splits. Our minds can fracture into pieces that only our Creator can heal, but put back together! 

Join us as we embark on a 9 week journey to discover who God made us to be.

coping mechanisms, broken heart syndrome, deliverance, inner healing, counseling, self help, fractured mind, split personalities, mpd, DID, PSTD

