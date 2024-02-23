Create New Account
"Scary Technology" - Sam Altman Reveals Next Level Advanced AI Shocking The World.
Published 21 hours ago

Patrick Bet-David podcast |  "Scary Technology" - Sam Altman Reveals Next Level Advanced AI Shocking The World.

Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana discuss Sam Altman's OpenAI releasing Sora, and the affect artificial intelligence will have on the 2024 election.


WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://bit.ly/3T4cBnD

podcastpatrick bet-davidscary technology

