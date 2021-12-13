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"Pharmakeia"- The Great Deception
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121 views • December 13, 2021
You may know that the word 'pharmakeia' is being associated with the word 'pharmacy'. Which is being used to label pharmaceutical companies as evil... especially during the covid-19 pandemic. But does the word 'pharmakeia' really mean what people think it means? Is the Bible really warning us not to trust pharmaceutical companies? Watch this video before you make up your mind.
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