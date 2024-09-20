Mike Adams Sermon 054 - The two areas of BLINDNESS among many Christians: Failure to see GOD's presence, and failure to see EVIL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Spiritual Blindness and Its Implications (0:00)
- The Consequences of Seeing Only Evil (2:33)
- The Consequences of Seeing Only Goodness (4:19)
- The Role of Love and Boundaries (6:56)
- The Challenge of Helping Those with Demonic Influence (12:19)
- Recognizing God's Miracles in Daily Life (18:09)
- The Deception of Satan and the Importance of Discernment (27:17)
- The Role of God's Medicine in Healing (28:59)
- The Importance of Recognizing God's Presence in Daily Life (34:44)
