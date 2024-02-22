WE ARE BEING PLAYED. AI LANGUAGE MODELS MAKING CONTENT?

USING AI LANGUAGE MODELS TO MAKE IMFLAMATORY CONTENT AND NARRATIVE DRIVE NOW, ARE WE?

These guys are soaking up energy, time and resources... so there's nothing to build anything with but them... THATS WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT US. THATS HOW MUCH THEY REALLY WANNA SAVE SOMEONE! THIS WHOLE THING WAS PREDICATED ON THIS WORKING!

Seriously? Now we have content creators just using their AI Language models to create sensitive content? We re THAT predictable? And it's THAT important to maxhing gun fire videos at people at such a rapid pace, they can't even stop and think... This is intentional and I believe it's happening .. to you, to me and the rest of us who are just trying to figr out what's going on. We need to drop these bums and start talking to each other. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]