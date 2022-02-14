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BARTIROMO IS FIRED UP AND I’M HERE FOR IT! 🔥
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300 views • February 14, 2022
Taken from Telegram
“I hope Donald Trump sues them all for everything because they damaged his reputation throughout his 4 years in office. So much so, that he was constantly on defense… Every American should be outraged by this….
This is the biggest scandal we have ever seen. Now we know for sure, they tried to cheat in the 2016 election. They tried to cheat in the 2020 election behind the guise of Covid”
BOOM 💥
“I hope Donald Trump sues them all for everything because they damaged his reputation throughout his 4 years in office. So much so, that he was constantly on defense… Every American should be outraged by this….
This is the biggest scandal we have ever seen. Now we know for sure, they tried to cheat in the 2016 election. They tried to cheat in the 2020 election behind the guise of Covid”
BOOM 💥
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