YOU WILL RENT EVERYTHING AND BE HAPPY with Melissa Cuimmei and Sara Haboubi

With over 5 million views across all platforms, our first conversation with Melissa covered the intention behind the medical passports, digital IDs. This conversation exposes the truth behind the green agenda, the rationing of food and energy and the creation of a subscription based society.



First Iconoclast Interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/A1i3YtzVzKXf/

Follow us on Twitter: @RylandMedia