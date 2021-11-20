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Alex Jones Caught Anti-Gun Payola & Bullhorns Gun-Grabbing Baby Mamas
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1387 views • November 20, 2021
ALEX JONES TRYING HARD TO STOP THE NEW WORLD ORDER (hear "DO NOT TAKE THE FAKE VACCINE" in the background in the rally!)
---— a lot of us are facing forced injections because we failed to support him
Mike Hanson Archives https://banthis.tv/channel/mike-hanson-archives
Classic videos starring the best of Alex Jones from Mike Hanson’s Archives. Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer 1995-2010
Original: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=61038498683cfb1c93f2a5a4
~~~
**Plug from Mike Hanson (copied from his channel):**
Please donate to Mike Hanson's Nonprofit Association. 100% goes to help less fortunate people in Gonzales, TX. https://gofund.me/9eb9e647
Buy My Book to fund our channel: Send $25 to Mike Hanson P.O. Box 481 Gonzales, TX 78629 or call us (830)672-3089 for a signed copy of Bohemian Grove: Cult of Conspiracy
Email us: [email protected]
PLEASE HELP FUND OUR CHANNEL!
Paypal us!!! https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MikeHansonArchives
Venmo us!!! https://www.venmo.com//Mike-Hanson-Archives
FRIEND ME ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mike.hansonarchives
Get FREE shipping and double Patriot Points during our Get Prepared 2021 Mega Blowout Sale today!
---— a lot of us are facing forced injections because we failed to support him
Mike Hanson Archives https://banthis.tv/channel/mike-hanson-archives
Classic videos starring the best of Alex Jones from Mike Hanson’s Archives. Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer 1995-2010
Original: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=61038498683cfb1c93f2a5a4
~~~
**Plug from Mike Hanson (copied from his channel):**
Please donate to Mike Hanson's Nonprofit Association. 100% goes to help less fortunate people in Gonzales, TX. https://gofund.me/9eb9e647
Buy My Book to fund our channel: Send $25 to Mike Hanson P.O. Box 481 Gonzales, TX 78629 or call us (830)672-3089 for a signed copy of Bohemian Grove: Cult of Conspiracy
Email us: [email protected]
PLEASE HELP FUND OUR CHANNEL!
Paypal us!!! https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MikeHansonArchives
Venmo us!!! https://www.venmo.com//Mike-Hanson-Archives
FRIEND ME ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mike.hansonarchives
Get FREE shipping and double Patriot Points during our Get Prepared 2021 Mega Blowout Sale today!
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